Justin Trudeau just used a super-long sexual identity acronym 2SLGBTQQIA+ – here’s what it means

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become a major internet talking point thanks to his latest tweet using a very long acronym for sexual identities ‘2SLGBTQQIA+ ‘.

The politician used the acronym while commemorating the Sisters in Spirit vigil, an event dedicated to indigenous women and those of specific sexual identities who have gone missing or been murdered in Canada.

“People across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are missing or have been murdered,” Trudeau wrote. “We must continue to work together, raise awareness, and advocate to end this ongoing national tragedy,” he added with the hashtag “Sisters In Spirit.”

The ‘2s’ at the start of the acronym refers to “two spirit,” a phrase used by some Indigenous people who identify as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit. The latter portion, ‘LGBTQQIA+’ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning (one’s sexual or gender identity), intersex, and asexual.

Trudeau wasn’t the only Canadian politician to use the acronym. Carolyn Bennett, the Canadian Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, also issued a statement with a similar message.

“I urge all Canadians to take time today to honour the Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA+) people who are missing or have been murdered,” read Bennett’s statement.

Although some people are familiar with this iteration of the LGBTQ+ acronym, some online were confused and asked for clarification, while others mocked it. The negative pushback has mostly come from a slew of right-wingers. One of the many tweets in response reads, “Headbutting the keyboard is now a sexuality.”

The sexual spectrum, and our understanding of it, have continued to evolve over the last few years. Being that the event Trudeau commemorated was meant to honour Indigenous lives and beliefs, it seems fitting that the Prime Minister’s words reflect that.