Justin Trudeau denied ‘extramartial affair’ and ‘cheating’ rumors in 2014 interview

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once denied the ‘extramarital affair’ and ‘cheating’ allegations surrounding his and his wife Sophie Gregoire’s marriage.

The Canadian Prime Minister announced the end of his marriage via an Instagram post. In a joint statement, the former couple wrote, “After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.” Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau had been married for 18 years and are parents to three children Xavier, 15, and Hadrian, 9, and daughter Ella-Grace, 14. Following the announcement, many began looking back to Justin Trudeau’s 2014 interview when he denied the extramarital affair and cheating rumors surrounding his marriage.

Justin Trudeau denied ‘affair’ and ‘cheating’ rumors in 2014 interview

A year before becoming the Prime Minister, Trudeau spoke about his marriage in an interview with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. In the October 2014 interview, he was questioned about the extramarital affair rumors by the interviewer.

The Prime Minister said, “Our marriage isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love.” He also mentioned the two were honest with each other “even when it hurts.”

However, when the interviewer Evan Solomon asked if ‘ups and downs’ Trudeau was talking about were relating “extramarital affairs” he simply responded with a ‘No.’ He then explained that it was about his “ very difficult” and “high-pressured job.”

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau‘s take on questions related to her marriage

In a 2015 interview with Global News CA, Sophie was asked if she was worried about opening her marriage to the public. The interview took place right before Trudeau won the elections. However, she had a straightforward response for those who had questions surrounding her marriage.

‘Ask if whatever happened in our lives — I’m not saying it did or didn’t — as if we would answer that,’ she said.

She was opening herself up to serve Canada and the world as the country’s first lady. However, she made it clear that her marriage was still a close-knit affair.

She further added: “I can tell you right away that no marriage is easy.

‘I’m almost kind of proud of the fact that we’ve had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want the truth.”

Canadian PM once revealed wife ‘hates’ his job

In his CBC interview, Trudeau opened up about the challenges in his marriage. He said those were the “kinds of challenges that any real marriage goes through.”

He further revealed that his wife ‘hates’ his job at times. Trudeau stated how his job put a lot of pressure on his family and often took him away from them.

“I have a very difficult, high-pressured job. Everyone knows how challenging it is to balance family responsibilities with a job that takes me across the country and works extremely hard,” he said.

He also revealed that there were times when Sophie hated him for loving his job so much. “There are times when she hates my job and she hates me for loving my job.”

However, he also reiterated that she recognizes that it is an opportunity for them to serve the country.