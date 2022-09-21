Justin Trudeau Blamed for Singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” in Hotel Lobby

After nearly two weeks of mourning, and the last send-off for Queen Elizabeth II, life in the UK is returning to normal.

On Monday, thousands of mourners came to the mall to pay their respects. The mourners have now dispersed almost entirely and Buckingham Palace has started cleaning up.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking heat for singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”Just hours before the real Queen’s funeral, I was in a lobby of a hotel.

“Embarrassing doesn’t even begin to cover it,” said one Canadian columnist.

Former President Donald Trump is mocking the seating arrangements in Westminster Abbey that put President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden 14 rows back.

Under British protocol, commonwealth leaders and other European royal families had to be seated up front.

Jill Biden is also coming under fire on social media for wearing a fascinator to the funeral, which is frowned upon under strict rules of etiquette.

Princess Charlotte, the 7-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, charmed everyone with her poise and dignity.

“She always seems to know exactly what’s expected at exactly the right moment and she always seems to be schooling her brother in how to behave and what to do. They clearly share a very warm relationship,”Victoria Arbiter is a royal expert.

Charlotte’s older brother, Prince George, was photographed sticking out his tongue after leaving the services at Westminster Abbey.