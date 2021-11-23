Justin Timberlake Supposedly Having a Hard Time After ‘Worst Year Of His Life,’Insider Claims Questionable

It is Justin TimberlakeAs he winds down a difficult year, is he trying to keep his head together? One tabloid reports that the singer has been racking up hits after hits in the last 12 months. Let’s check in on the “Cry Me A River” crooner.

Justin Timberlake ‘Rocked By Scandal’?

This week In Touch reports Justin Timberlake’s reputation isn’t what it once was. After a difficult year, Justin Timberlake is trying to rebuild his public image. “As far as his career goes, Justin is used to things going his way,”An insider explains. “This past year was a major blow to him personally and professionally. Lately, it’s been one bad thing after another.”

Timberlake was photographed by paparazzi in 2019 getting into his hands. Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Although he denied going further than that, he did admit to drinking. “way too much”And “displayed a strong lapse in judgment.”Even worse was when Jessica Biel, his wife, became pregnant. “The photos were humiliating to Jessica, and Justin spent a long time working to repair his marriage,”These are the best tipster recipes.

However, the blow was even worse when Palmer Bombed and came out. “The movie got some poor reviews,”These are the insider’s remarks. “And a lot of fans seem to have turned against him. Justin knows his image as a loving husband took a big hit.”Another scandal broke just as the documentary was about to end. The documentary was over. Framing Britney Sparrow examined Timberlake’s 2002 split from Britney Spears at length, leading fans to flame him online. Timberlake offered a public apology but it was too late. Now, Timberlake’s label is delaying his next album to clean up his image.

Justin Timberlake Trying to Get Rid of Bad Press

While Justin Timberlake has had some missteps in the press lately, we seriously doubt it’s been the “worst year of his life.”Alisha Wainwright was involved in an incident two years ago. Jessica Biel has since taken the next step and welcomed their second baby to the world. While we’re sure it caused some friction, it’s in the past now. It’s still being discussed by the tabloids.

As for PalmerIt received a positive reception. It was a very positive experience. Earned a “Certified Fresh”Score of Rotten Tomatoes: 72 percentFans seemed to enjoy it. We wouldn’t call the film a flop, and it definitely didn’t injure Timberlake’s career or public image. And while it’s true Timberlake was scrutinized for his behavior following his split from Spears, the drama was quickly swallowed up by Spears’ subsequent conservatorship legal battle. Timberlake has since apologized to Spears and wished her well. Both parties appear to have moved on.

It’s incredibly misleading to suggest the past year has been a net negative for Timberlake. Anyone’s year would look bad if you only look at the negatives, but a glance at Timberlake’s Instagram profile shows that things are only looking up for the triple threat.

The Tabloid on Justin Timberlake

But we wouldn’t trust anything In Touch Timberlake is a favorite. In 2017, the tabloid reported that Biel and Spears had collaborated on new music. Then the magazine reported back in 2018 that Biel was pregnant with their second child — a year before she actually was. Spears claimed she was plotting revenge against Timberlake just last month. Obviously, In Touch isn’t reliable when it comes to the NSYNC member.