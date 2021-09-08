Justin Timberlake Private Life Info Offered By The Star Outside of being a Pop Star!

Justin Timberlake has lived a stardom life since he was a teenager, but he knows how to keep it real. Recently, the Grammy-winning pop star opened up to his fans about his private life.

It wasn’t very often that we saw our favorite celebrities in their off-duty elements until the rise of social media. Many A-list celebrities have managed to keep their pages professional and staged.

Justin Timberlake is one such celebrity who doesn’t share much about his private life online. Fans were thrilled to see a rare glimpse of Justin Timberlake’s private life. a glimpse into the pop star’s multi-faceted life on a recent Instagram post.

Justin Timberlake reacts at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Day One, September 2019,

THE POP STAR LIFE

Justin Timberlake recently posted an Instagram photo Post Fans was able to see his everyday life up close. The “Sexy Back” slideshow includes images that provide some insight into the singer’s hobbies.

Timberlake included a selfie with Jessica Biel and himself on a dinner date in his slideshow. The romantic image shows their glamorous relationship. They toast champagne together.

Timberlake is also available Share A snap of his diamond-encrusted jewels was added to the photo. However, the pop star added a glimpse into a less sparkly part of his life in the same image by adding his son’s feeding bottle.

These rare glimpses into Timberlake’s private life come just a little over a year since he welcomed baby Phineas with Jessica Biel.

DIARRHEA DRAKE and DESSERTS

The father of two didn’t hesitate to share his humor and intimate posts. The most obvious example of this was the image of a sign at a public swimming area that featured a TMI warning about diarrhea.

Fans, who ever wondered what Timberlake listens and does during weekends, now have an answer. The “Cry Me A River” singer included a Spotify screenshot of Drake’s new “Certified Lover Boy” album tracklist.

People who looked closer realized that he was listening. “TSU,” Timberlake is credited with writing this article. The photo dump also includes shots of a moose sighting and photos of an appetizing dessert made with ice cream.

These are rare glimpses into Timberlake’s private life come just a little over a year since he welcomed baby Phineas with Jessica Biel. They have been married since 2012, and have a six-year-old son named Silas.

The couple was caught up in controversy over Timberlake last year. The NSYNC alum was pictured having a PDA session with his costar while he was away filming.

Timberlake took to Instagram to address the situation and publicly apologized for Biel’s error of judgment. It’s amazing to see how the couple have worked through the situation and are now happy to share their lives.