Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey responds to claims singer ‘mistreats’ her after fans think he screamed at her on video

JUSTIN Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin responded to the claims that the pop singer “mistreats” her after the fans thought he was screaming at her on a video gone viral.

Hailey, 24, opened up about her private life during the latest 4D with Demi Lovato episode.

Demi, 29, asked: “How do you keep yourself going when people are attacking you? Or just saying mean things?”

Justin’s wife responded: “I think one of the biggest things is, you have to know what the truth is behind everything. There are so many stories about me and about him.

“There’s one big fat narrative that’s going around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her. He mistreats her.'”

Hailey said, “I’m like it’s so far off the truth. It’s the complete opposite.

“I really am lucky to say that I’m with someone who is extremely respectful to me, who makes me feel special every single day. And so when I see the opposite of that, I’m like ‘Huh?'”

The young model concluded: “You have to fight through all the lies and the bullsh*t people come up with what is actually the truth.”

Back in July a viral video showed Justin, 27, talking adamantly with his wife after a surprise performance in Las Vegas.

He was just making an appearance at Wynn’s XS nightclub with Diplo.

At first glance, the video appeared to show Justin supposedly scolding Hailey.

A group of security guards escorted them through the casino.

Fans jumped on Twitter in defense of the pop singer and claimed he looked so animated because of the “adrenaline” rush after performing.

One fan claimed that he witnessed Justin performing and then yelling.

According to the alleged witness, “He wasn’t yelling and that was why we were there to see what happened.”

“He was all adrenaline.”

A separate tweet added that the witness was “STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing.”

He didn’t get mad at Hailey or yell at her.

“I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it.”

While fans debated over what they saw on the clip, Hailey shared several photos of herself in Sin City on social media and included one of her and Justin in which they planted a kiss.

She also shared a video compilation of her hubby performing in Vegas in her Instagram story, along with the caption: “Best weekend!!!”

Recently, TMZ reported that the couple are not expecting their first child and Justin’s hand placement on Hailey’s belly at the Met Gala was not the big reveal that fans assumed it would be.

