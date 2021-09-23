Justin Bieber Shares New Bikini Photo of “Sweet n Sexy” Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber‘s only intentions are to show his love for Hailey Bieber.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to post a picture of the 24-year-old model smiling in a green bikini and captioned it “sweet n sexy.”

It’s unclear where exactly the photo was taken, but by the looks of the palm trees in the background, it appears to be somewhere warm.

The Biebers recently enjoyed a getaway to Jamaica with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

“They were in private lagoon cottages near each other,” E! was told by a source. News. “They had a great time swimming and wading in the lagoon. They did stand-up paddling and spent a ton of time on the water. Even though it was raining, they loved the tropical weather and made the most of their trip.”

