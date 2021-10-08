Justin Bieber Drops Expanded Album ‘Justice (The Complete Edition)’

By Tom O'Brien
Justin Bieber has had a busy night. Following the release of his heartrending “Ghost” video, which stars Diane Keaton as his grandmother, he dropped three new(ish) songs. “Red Eye,” “Angels Speak,” and “Hailey” appear on Bieber’s Justice (The Complete Edition) of his sixth album Justice.

“Hailey” and “Angels Speak” originally appeared on the Japanese edition of Justice. Meanwhile, “Red Eye” was a bonus track for the album webstore’s alternate cover CD available exclusively in Europe.

Justice, which arrived in March, was released in an expanded version dubbed Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) that arrived a week after the original. the Complete Edition includes the expanded version along with the three additional tracks.

On Friday, the Michael D. Ratner-directed documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, will make its worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime via Amazon Studios.

 

