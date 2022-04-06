Justice Clarence Thomas’ Wife Ginni Thomas Talks About Her Past Life in a Cult

Justice Clarence Thomas’ Wife Ginni Thomas Talks About Her Past Life in a Cult
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has been outspoken about her interest in the QAnon and her belief that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. As newly unearthed footage showed Mrs. Thomas — who said she attended Donald Trump’s “Stop The Steal” rally on Jan. 6 before it turned violent — speaking about her departure from the now-defunct Lifespring, experts are wondering if her past is what informed her controversial viewpoints today.

Latest News

Previous articleWhy Are American Women More Likely To Die From Preventable Pregnancy Complications
Next articleRoad Rage Gun Violence Has Spiked During the Pandemic: Report

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact