Justice Clarence Thomas’ Wife Ginni Thomas Talks About Her Past Life in a Cult

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has been outspoken about her interest in the QAnon and her belief that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. As newly unearthed footage showed Mrs. Thomas — who said she attended Donald Trump’s “Stop The Steal” rally on Jan. 6 before it turned violent — speaking about her departure from the now-defunct Lifespring, experts are wondering if her past is what informed her controversial viewpoints today.