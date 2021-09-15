Just Out Of Hospital, Mum and Son(3) Left Without Hot Water in Low Temperature for 5 Days

Sophie Byrne told her little boy to be clean. Also, she said that the temperatures had dropped so she had to add blankets to Jayden’s bedroom at their family home.

Mother and her three-year-old son were just out of the hospital when they were left without heat and hot water for five days.

After being admitted, Little Jaden Richards was released from Royal Stoke University Hospital. ‘breathing problems’ last month.

The boiler at Chesterton family home, Staffordshire, was turned off just two days later due to a leak. This took another five days to fix.

Sophie Byrne, aged 34, stated: “The boiler was leaking so they came out in the night and shut it off. They said they would deal with it on Thursday morning. But then when they came out they said they couldn’t get the part.”

Jaden Richards was treated at the Royal Stoke University Hospital for his breathing problem.

“I told them that there is a plumbing center across the road from my home and to go there.”

“But they said they could not and had to do it through their company.”

“Staffs Housing was the first place I visited and it was beyond belief.”

“We weren’t able to have a proper wash or anything. As community carers, I and my partner are going into 20+ elderly people’s homes a day so our hygiene needs to be kept up.”

“My little boy needs to be clean. It was a little bit colder last week. It wasn’t this warm. I had to put extra blankets on my son’s bed which I shouldn’t have to do.”

“He suffers badly with his chest and his breathing. He is extremely asthmatic. I shouldn’t have to put up with it, I pay my bills.

“He has severe breathing problems and couldn’t keep his oxygen levels up. He also had respiratory issues from the PVR virus. He was unable to eat or drink so he was placed on a drip with strong antibiotics.

“He still wasn’t 100 percent when he came out of the hospital. He is still taking all his medication. He will continue taking them throughout his life.

“I was scared because he had not long come out of the hospital and I didn’t want him picking something else up and ending up back in the hospital. That’s why I thought they would see it as an emergency. They should have done things quicker.

“They can’t say leaving me for five days without hot water and heating is acceptable – because it’s not.”

The boiler burst on September 1 and was replaced five days later.

Two temporary heaters were provided by Staff Housing while the heating was out.

But Sophie added: “If I’d missed a rent payment they would be quickly on my back. I’ve lost my trust in them.

“I’m happy and relieved that it has been fixed. But I shouldn’t have had to wait for five days. They should prioritize their tenants if they have got young and vulnerable children.

“If it was just me and Matt we could understand but when you have a three-year-old who has just come out of hospital you expect to be prioritized.”

Staff Housing launched an investigation into the delay.

Director of housing services Tim Sheail said: “On behalf of Staffs Housing and our repairs contractor, I would like to apologize to Sophie for the total time it took for us to repair her boiler and the frustration and disruption this will have caused.

“We have reviewed the incident and found that the boiler fault was treated as an emergency and inspected by our contractor outside of normal working hours to assess the problem. There was an internal leak, and the boiler was not safe to be used in this condition.

“Sophie was then seen the next day, and it was determined that a replacement part was required. Unfortunately, it took the contractor’s supplier longer than was acceptable to obtain the required part.”

“We did provide temporary heating and know that Ms. Byrne had the use of an electric shower. Once the part was available the contractor returned at the earliest opportunity to fix the boiler and ensured the heating and hot water was working.

“We understand that Ms. Byrne was frustrated by the length of time required to replace her parts. We will explore ways we can speed up the process.