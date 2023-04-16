Just four years after a priceless diamond find, a rare ‘diamond in a stone’ called ‘Beating Hearts’ was unearthed.

In India, a BIZARRE “diamond inside a diamond” has been discovered.

This ultra-rare gem, weighing 0.329 carats and containing a tiny diamond within its interior, has earned the nickname “Beating Heart”.

2 A diamond contains a piece that is ‘freely moving’.

2 In India, four years after its discovery the second of its kind has been discovered

V D Global discovered it in October 2022.

Vallabh Vaghasiya is the Chairman. He said that while examining roughs in our Surat facility we discovered this rare piece with another small piece stuck inside but still moving.

De Beers Institute of Diamonds, Maidenhead was contacted for a further examination of the stone.

The authenticity of the item was verified using optical and electronic microscopes.

Samantha Sibley is a Technical Educator for De Beers Group Ignite. She said, “I’ve never seen anything as ‘Beating Hearts’ in my 30 years of experience working in the diamond industry.

The De Beers Group can help shed light on the structure and formation of the natural stone and provide these insights to a larger community of diamond experts.

Reports state that this diamond has been added to a rare collection which also includes Matryoshka, the first diamond found of its kind. Times of India.

In 2019, miners from Siberia (Russia) discovered this stunning gem.

The Earth is estimated to have originated around 800,000,000 years ago.

Alrosa diamond miners from Russia dug the diamond up at Nyurba in Siberia.

The scientists then confirmed the second diamond’s presence using x-rays, and other scanning methods.

This gem is named Matryoshka Diamond after Russian nesting dolls with the same name.

The outer gem is 0.62 carats while the interior gem is 0.02 carats.

Scientists from Alrosa have explained that the rapid growth of the diamond may be responsible for its formation.

It was then dissolved by aggressive new processes.

“Due to the presence of the dissolved layer, one diamond began to move freely inside another – just like a Matryoshka nesting doll.”