Just By Pure Luck Music Pioneer Rick James Escaped Being Murdered by the Manson Family

Legendary R&B singer Rick James lived through enough drama for many lifetimes. Although he was well-known for his energetic lifestyle, funky tunes, and pleasure-loving personality, the musician was also associated with tragedy and controversies.

The singer is remembered for his drug and sexual addiction, but he also had a fascinating personal life. The legend was married twice and had four kids. James tied the knot for the first time with Kelly Misener in 1974.

Getty Images Rick and Misener were married for five years. They then decided to end their blissful marriage.

James and Misener enjoyed marital bliss for only five years before calling it quits. Tanya Hijazi was the second marriage he had. They first met in 1989. In 1990 they were married, and they had their son Tazman in 1993.

James was also a father to Tazman, Tyenza, and his sons Trey, Rick James Jr., from previous relationships. Sadly in 2004, the legendary singer died after suffering a heart attack. He was 56.

Rick James performs live onstage at Holiday Star Theater, September 9, 1983. Ten years after his demise, his memoir was published.

Ten years after his demise, his memoir, “Glow: The Autobiography of Rick James” was published. The biography was sold on Amazon and gave a detailed narration of the musician’s life. While many stories caught the public’s attention, one story stood out.

The man revealed that he had a hangover and could escape being killed by the Manson Family. James was a young Navy Reserve member. He skipped the Reserve sessions due to his many involvements.

Four of his cult members had been instructed to murder Polanski and all the others at Polanski’s house.

Photo: Getty Images He was eventually sent to Vietnam, but he fled to Toronto, where he began associating with local bands.

He was eventually sent to Vietnam, but he fled to Toronto, associating with local bands. Shortly after that, he became involved in pimping and brought Seville with him.

James described pimping as inhumane, and he returned to Los Angeles soon afterward with Jay Sebring, who offered his investment in his music. One night Sebring invited James and his girlfriend to a party held at Roman Polanski’s house.

Charles Manson was escorted from the courtroom by seven deputies after three of his accomplices were convicted of seven murders during the Tate LaBianca slayings. The party Polanski’s wife Sharon Tate organized would prove to be a bloodbath.

The party which Polanski’s wife, Sharon Tate, organized would turn out to be a bloodbath. James and his girlfriend, who was suffering from a horrible hangover, could not attend the party.

James received news that Tate, Sebring, and other guests had been brutally murdered at the party. Charles Manson, the leader of the Manson Family cult, was a criminal and one of the most infamous figures in criminal history.

Born James Johnson Jr. 1948 – 2004, Rick James performed on stage on September 9, 1983. He had ordered four members of his cult to kill all the people at Polanski’s house brutally.

He had instructed four of his cult members to kill everyone at Polanski’s house brutally. According to reports, all of those who attended the party was stabbed.

Charles Manson was arrested along with the murderers two years later. Manson was sentenced to death, but his sentence was reduced by the court to life imprisonment a year later.