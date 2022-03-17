Jussie smollett ordered released from jail pending appeal

An appeals court ruled that the former had been ordered “Empire”Actor Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday after only seven days of a 150-day sentence for infaking hate crimes.

In a 2-1 rulingSmollett was ordered released by the justices while he appeals his conviction.

The justices didn’t explain their decision.

Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche, had warned that Smollett was the subject of threats and could face physical harm while in custody. Nenye Uche also claimed that Smollett would likely be held in solitary confinement which could cause mental damage.

Sean Wieber, representing the special prosecutor’s office that handled the case, countered that in fact Smollett was not being held in solitary confinement — which the Cook County jail system has discontinued since 2016 — and that the jail had taken care to protect his physical and mental health. Wieber also argued that Smollett’s appellate arguments are without merit.

After being convicted in December on five counts of disorderly behavior, a Class 4 felony, Smollett was sentenced for five months. Smollett was found guilty in January 2019 of organizing a hate attack. In which he claimed to be assaulted by two men, who yelled homophobic and racist slurs at him.

Smollett was also required to pay $120,000 to the City of Chicago for overtime payments to officers investigating the attack.

Judge James Linn delivered a scathing rebuke to the actor last Thursday. He called him a “neanderthal”. “charlatan”He faked the attack out of greed for attention and desire to throw a party. “national pity party”For himself.

Smollett shouted, “I’m not suicidal!” indicating that, even if he was executed, the public should be able to understand that he didn’t kill himself.

Given the minor nature of the offense, many observers predicted that Smollett would receive probation. However, Dan Webb, the prosecutor, advocated for a jail sentence. He noted that Smollett had lied on the witness stand to maintain his innocence and showed no remorse.

Smollett was eliminated from the final season “Empire”The hoax was subsequently confirmed. He received some support from Hollywood and civil rights organizations at his sentencing. His attorneys read support letters from Alfre woodard, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Jackson Jackson, and Jesse Jackson.