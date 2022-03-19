Jussie, Smollett lawyer was sued for defamation in light of ‘whiteface” comments

Chicago Judge ruled Friday, that an attorney for Jussie SmollettThey might have defamed two Black brothers, who testified they participated in a fake homophobic and racist attack on the actor. She suggested they were wearing a black shirt. “whiteface.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that U.S. district Judge Mary Rowland’s decision centers on comments Tina Glandian made to NBC’s. “Today”Show in March 2019, just after Cook County State’s attorney announced that it would drop charges against Smollett for lying to police about the incident two years earlier.

Glandian mentioned that Smollett told police that one his attackers had been white. He suggested that the brothers with dark skin might have. “put makeup on”Their color is not being shown. She also criticised Chicago police for not investigating an online video of one of the brothers. “in whiteface doing a joke monologue with white makeup on.”

Olabinjo Osundairo, Abimbola, and Olabinjo Osundairo brought a defamation case, claiming that the comments were part a scheme to portray them racist, homophobic, and violent men who attacked Smollett.

Rowland suggested on Friday that Glandian’s comments could be construed as defamatory. It was apparently an attempt by the lawyer. “dispel the inconsistency in Smollett’s story (the attackers had light skin) and bolster her contention that the plaintiffs (who are not light skinned) were Smollett’s attackers.”

“Taken in context, Glandian was asserting plaintiffs’ involvement in a racially motivated attack,”Rowland wrote. “Explaining that the attackers were white, read in context, adds the implication that the attack was a hate crime.”

The ruling allows Glandian to contest the defamation charge. “They look forward to their day in court and will continue defending themselves against other defamatory remarks,”Gloria Rodriguez, Gloria Rodriguez’s lawyer, said that the brothers told the Chicago Tribune.

Glandian was not available for a phone call from her Los Angeles office.

This is the latest legal twist to a story full of them. The investigation began with a search for attackers, which led to an investigation into Smollett. He was also charged with felony lying to police. The brothers were hired by the actor to fake an attack, according to authorities.

Three months after the jury was disqualified, this week marked three months since the jury’s removal. Found him guilty of felony disorderly behaviourThe actor was sentenced by a judge 150 days in prisonSmollett was six-days into his sentence when he was referred to the appeals court. Ordained his releaseIn custody while he appeals his conviction and sentence.

