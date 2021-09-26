Jurgen Klopp’s classy comments after Liverpool’s “wild” 3-3 draw with Brentford

Jurgen Klopp has praised Brentford after the Bees twice pegged back his Liverpool side to earn a draw on Saturday evening.

Brentford and Liverpool put in an early contender for the match of the season, with the two teams offering box office entertainment in their 3-3 draw.

Curtis Jones thought he had gifted Liverpool the three points with a wonder strike.

But Brentford battled back through Yoane Wissa, who had come off the bench.

And the Bees' fight back impressed Liverpool's boss, who delivered some classy comments to the London based side after the full-time whistle in their 'wild' clash.









“[I’m] not sure enjoy is the right word. It was a wild ride. They deserved their three goals for the way they played. We obviously couldn’t deal with the long balls today but we should have scored more goals.

“They deserved it. I don’t think you can control them much better, we created a lot of clear-cut chances but couldn’t deal with them defensively.

“These things happen. We should have scored more. If we win 3-2 or 4-3 we still have these struggles defensively.

“Toney and Mbuemo did really well. Brentford deserved a point.

“I have no problem with accepting when you play this kind of football. That’s football.”

Klopp continued: “You have to create things to deserve to win. They deserved a point as well because they put up a proper fight.

“I respect that a lot.

“In the, end there were situations we should do better – and then it could be a completely different game.

"Their goalie should have number 10 on his shirt with the balls that he played."













Klopp’s captain Jordan Henderson also admitted that it was a tough clash for the Reds: “At 2-1 up we had one or two chances to finish the game off.

“It gives them that little bit of hope. That’s football sometimes, we’re disappointed with the result but we have to give credit to Brentford.

“We’re an intense team as well but there’s a lot of room for improvement for us today.

"We controlled it a little bit better in the second half but unfortunately we couldn't hold on for the win."









Despite drawing, Liverpool were able to keep the top spot of the Premier League.

But they face a tough challenge next weekend when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield.