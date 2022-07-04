Jurassic World Dominion’s Deadliest Catch

A portion of the scene in question appears in the “Jurassic World Dominion”trailer means that the trailer refers to eagle eye Redditors. u/M4dmiller were pointing the Easter egg out to each other months ago.

In the sixth actual film of the “Jurassic Park”Franchise, however, the scene only lasts slightly longer, making it easier to spot and identify the special cameo. The film uses it to establish four years later than the events of. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” from 2018, dinosaurs have lived alongside humans — and not necessarily harmoniously. A huge Mosasaurus (they measure 56 feet, according to the Wiki about Jurassic ParkThe crew decides to pursue one of the enormous steel crab pots a fishing vessel is carrying up. The crew is unable to survive if the vessel is flipped.

That vessel turns out to be the Saga, captained by Jake Anderson — a well-known player in “The Deadliest Catch.”Redditors recognized the boat early on based on its appearance. lighting structure. Reddit also has a viewer named u/karmar13 claimed that slowing down the trailer frame by frame The following is the reveal “AGA”Name of the vessel. Redditors also joined the fray once the movie was in theaters. They confirmed the sighting and said that the scene shows the name of the boat. u/ApprehensiveRich2376 posted, “Watched it and straight away recognised the saga, plus you can clearly read the ships name in the film, on the cinema screen it’s huge lol, when the attack happens you can even here someone scream the name ‘Jake lookout’.”