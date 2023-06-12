Junior doctors are threatening to strike till March next if their demand for 35% is not met

The junior doctors in the country have threatened to strike up until March of next year.

The threat came as ministers told them to accept a “fair settlement” ahead of a 72-hour walkout.

2 Junior doctors warned that they may strike as early as March next year if their demands for 35% of pay are not met Credit: Alamy

2 BMA Leader, Dr Rob Laurenson stated that members of the BMA had given NHS leaders a ‘clear instructions’ with the walk-out scheduled for Wednesday morning Credit: Supplied

It would see industrial action stretch on for nine more months — and possibly further if their 35 per cent pay demands aren’t met.

NHS officials have said that they are struggling to deal with the ongoing strike and that efforts to reduce wait lists is under threat.

Dr Rob Laurenson, a British Medical Association leader, said his members had given them a “clear instruction” with the walk-out planned from Wednesday morning.

He said: “They would like us to pursue full pay restoration back to 2008 and that’s what we intend to do in our representation of our doctors and our healthcare system. The strikes don’t have to go ahead, though. We can get a good offer from the Government.

“I can understand there’s going to be immense frustration from patients and our other colleagues when our doctors strike — and it’s going to cause an immense source of frustration for everyone.”

But ministers hit back, saying junior doctors can’t spark a “spiral of pay claims” with the Government prioritising halving inflation by the end of the year.

As unions continue to reject wage offers, ministers prepare for further strikes by teachers, nurses and railroad workers.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News: “We can’t be in a situation where we end up in a spiral of pay claims which bust inflation.

“So it’s about coming to a fair settlement both for the junior doctors and for the rest of the public services. I hope these disputes can be brought to a close so we can all get on with things we’re trying to do.”