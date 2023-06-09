Jungkook’s vocals in BTS’ Take Two winning the Internet as fans gush over the lyrics

BTS Jungkook’s vocals in BTS’ 10th-anniversary song Take Two are making fans emotional.

Bangtan Boys released their Festa special song Take Two on June 9th. The heart-melting ballad meant for BTS ARMY is a promise to be ‘young forever’ and reminisces on the long journey that the K-pop juggernauts took with their fans with ‘stories unfolding’ at every turning point of their lives.

BTS Jungkook’s vocals in Take Two prove why he is called the golden vocalist

Jungkook is proving why he is called the Golden Vocalist of BTS yet again with their latest song Take Two. His flawless restraint on his vocals along with the wide range paired with the emo lyrics of the song are melting fan hearts.

Gushing on Jungkook’s golden vocals, a fan aptly described: “Jungkook in #TakeTwo from a vocal point of view: Golden Pop king timbre, tone and style game, an amazing showcase of his vocal control throughout his range, easily switching between less, breathier and connected cord closures, in all of his registers, pulling on heartstrings!”

Another fan added: “Jungkook’s INTRO and ADLIBS! Just wow! So good!”

A third tweet aptly described Jungkook’s vocals saying: “From a light, an airy head voice at 3:10, to a strong chesty sound, and slight belt at 3:18, with a heady vocal run at 3:23, and back to a warm, rich chesty tone at 3:25, ending it whisper-like at 3:31. The amount of vocal elements Jungkook shows in Take Two is astonishing.”

BTS’ Take Two lyrics refer to BTS’ ARMY Anthem Young Forever and Whalien 52

The latest anniversary song of BTS is special in many ways to fans especially as it is filled with references from the earlier tracks of the music group and signifies the historic journey that Bangtan took with their loyal fanbase, ARMY.

Drawing reference to their earlier track Young Forever, in Take Two, BTS says, “we never felt so right/ When I got you by my side. Along the road, we walked together/ Oh, we young forever.”

Another clear reference in Take Two comes from the BTS song Whalien 52 with J-hope rapping, “Even when the desert becomes the sea, we swim together/ Even the lonely whales, we’re singing like them now.”

More Festa activities

After BTS’ song release on June 9, fans are gearing up for Festa activities. The leader of the group RM aka Namjoon will host a special event on June 17th called “It’s 5 PM, and This is Kim Namjun.”

Later on, Jungkook will host a Fireworks Show for BTS’s 10th Anniversary in Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 8:30 PM KST to 9:00 PM KST.

