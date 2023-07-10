July 2023 off to a bad start for Instagram users after app keeps crashing on phone

Instagram users are not happy as July 2023 seems to be off on a bad note with the app constantly crashing and users complaining about it on other social media platforms.

Social media users have had a lot to take in with the changes happening on all platforms. Right from Elon Musk announcing a limit on Twitter to Mark Zuckerberg coming up with a new platform called Threads, one might need a diary to keep up with all the changes. Amid this, some have been expressing their frustrations as they noticed that Instagram kept on crashing as they tried to open the app.

Instagram keeps crashing in July 2023

On July 9, several Instagram users took to Twitter to express their frustrations after they noticed that the app was constantly crashing as they tried to open it on their phones.

One user wrote: “I think I’ve given up with #Instagram, the app still keeps crashing after two days!”

Another added: “It’s been nonstop with Instagram crashing for the past two days now, I’ve had to uninstall and reinstall it like 4 times now…it’ll work for a bit then start crashing again every time I open it. Now it just started crashing as soon as I reinstalled it. I’m about to give up.”

“When will the app crashing issue get resolved? It’s been days! Why is @instagram not acknowledging the issue… It’s frustrating at this point!” read one more comment.

“Nah the fact that Instagram hasn’t addressed the App crashing for thousands of people is crazy lol it’s been a week,” said one more.

Instagram has now launched Threads

While people struggle with Instagram, there are some users who are enjoying the new platform, Threads. Just like Twitter, this new platform allows you to join public conversations, write your thoughts, post 5-minute-long videos, and many more.

While some are convinced that the app is a copy of Twitter itself, the new platform has also given rise to some conspiracy that suggests that the logo of Threads looks a lot like ‘666,’ a number considered to be connected to the devil.

Nonetheless, the app has managed to gain millions of followers within hours of launching and it looks like its popularity is only growing.

You can join Threads using your Instagram account

Threads as made it easy for you to sign up on the platform as you can use your Instagram account to do so.

However, it is important to remember that if you decide to remove your Threads account you will also have to delete your Instagram profile.