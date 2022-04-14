Julia Wolov, Louis C.K. Accuser, Slams His Grammy Win: ‘Nobody Cares’

Julia Wolov accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct in 2017.

The actress and comedy writer described C.K.’s win at the 2022 Grammys as “such bullshit.”

“Nobody cares. That’s the message this sends. It really does. That’s the truth,” Wolov added.

Julia Wolov, one of the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct, described the comedian’s win at the 2022 Grammy Awards as “such bullshit” and said the award showed that the industry no longer cares about the fallout of the #MeToo movement.

“Nobody cares. That’s the message this sends. It really does. That’s the truth,” Wolov told Variety in a recent interview.

“It’s such bullshit. What is wrong with people? Wouldn’t it be nice if people would not be rewarded for bad behavior? But what are you supposed to do? These people voted for him. I guess that’s what happens when comedy and music comes together.”

According to the New York Post, C.K. masturbated in front of Wolov at a comedy festival in 2002. She fled the non-consensual incident, the Post added.

Wolov — who is also a comedy writer and performer — added that she does not believe in cancel culture and C.K.’s continued success demonstrates that his career has not been negatively affected by multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

“He seems fine to me. He’s touring. He’s selling out. He’s winning Grammys,” she continued.

C.K. won the best comedy album award at the 2022 Grammys for “Sincerely Louis CK,” his first comedy special since 2017 — the same year he said several accusations of sexual misconduct that were made against him were “true.”

C.K. did not attend the Grammys ceremony in Las Vegas to collect the award, and he has not made any public statement about the win.





Louis C.K. performing.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images







As Insider previously reported, the New York Times published a report in November 2017 with accounts from five women, who detailed interactions with C.K. from the 1990s to 2005. Three women said the comedian masturbated in front of them, while another woman said he masturbated while speaking with her on the phone, according to the New York Times. Another woman said C.K. asked to masturbate in front of her but she declined, the Times reported.

As the allegations surfaced, C.K.’s FX show, “Louie,” was canceled. The release of “I Love You, Daddy,” a film the comedian had been prepping for release, was canceled, HBO cut ties with the comedian, and



Netflix



canceled a planned comedy special.

Elsewhere during her interview with Variety, Wolov discussed the legacy of the #MeToo movement and what it was like for her to speak out during the height of the movement.

“You sort of take that on, knowing that you might be able to help somebody else. That’s part of what makes you come forward, but it’s not fun. We took one for the team,” Wolov said. “Of course, his fans will say it’s because we’re not funny or we’re gold diggers — that’s my favorite, like, we got so rich from this. People will say we want attention. Trust me, this is not the attention that I ever hoped for.”