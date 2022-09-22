Julia Roberts Responds With An A+ When Questioned Why She Filmed Romcom Ticket To Paradise Together with George Clooney

Since their first meeting in 1997, Julia Roberts has managed to keep George Clooney’s friendship intact. Ocean’s Eleven. They have a good enough relationship to be able to exchange witty banter from time to time. That’s why pairing up for the romantic comedy Paradise PassIt made perfect sense. Roberts was able to give an excellent response about why she chose to film the romantic comedy with Clooney.

The movie marked Roberts’ return to the genre after she stopped doing rom-coms for years. It was actually a very good movie. Paradise PassThis resulted in her standing up for herself and other stars’ 1990s romance comedies. Seeing the Ocean’s ElevenAs critics say in, co-stars of a divorcing couple may be what the audience needs. Paradise Pass reviews, as playing a former couple suits the friends’ dynamic. Roberts was asked why she joined the comedy film. The rom-com star cheekily replied that it was because Clooney was a comedian. The AU Review:

George was just too snarky for me. (laughs). To see him so infatuated with me.

It was almost as if the Pretty WomanStar enjoyed the opportunity to chat smack with the Oscar winner, while also collecting a check. Of course, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do so. It appears Clooney’s David is still in love with Roberts’ Georgia, according to the 54-year-old actress. So the friends’ witty banter will be on display for moviegoers to see.

One might think Clooney and Roberts knew each other before co-starring in numerous films, but that wasn’t the case, as these two didn’t formally meet until they began preparing for Ocean’s Eleven. Clooney spoke out about Steven Soderbergh’s friendship with Clooney in the same interview. His words:

Steven Soderbergh was our host. We met up on the floor at a hotel, where we made jokes for five hours. For us it’s always been fairly easy, you know? So, when you get sent a script…I remember reading it and calling Julia and I said “It only works if you do it”She also said the same thing. It worked out well. It was a lucky accident. But it’s fun to work with friends. Julia, of course.

You can, of course. The Tender Bar director must get a quip at Roberts’ expense. The Hollywood stars seem to have gotten along well from the start. Their friendly humor is so natural, it makes sense. That’s why doing a rom-com together made sense after previously starring in the 2016 thriller Money Monster.

They are not like their chaotic harmony in The Ocean’s franchise, Paradise PassGeorge Clooney and Julia Roberts will play the divorcing exes Georgia Cotton and Georgia Cotton, who work together to stop their daughter marrying a man they just met. Humor and hijinks ensued as they try enacting their plan in the groom’s native country as shown in the Paradise Pass trailer. On October 21, the movie-goers will have the opportunity to witness the Roberts-Clooney rom-com’s premiere in theaters. After watching the onscreen duo, don’t forget to check out other upcoming movies arriving in 2022.