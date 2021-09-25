Julia Roberts grew up in a hostile environment, fearing and despising her stepfather.

Julia Roberts might have shown the world her stunning beauty, impeccable smile, unique acting talent, and charming personality but this ageless on-screen goddess once lived in an abusive atmosphere where she exhibited fear and hate.

Julia Roberts is an acclaimed actress. She began acting at a young age. She was able to use her acting talent to make her more valuable in the film industry.

This powerhouse has gained tons of fans and has the admiration of her colleagues as well as due recognition from the film industry — she starred alongside the best talents and has obtained some incredible awards.

Julia may seem like the woman who has it all, a thriving acting career that has refused to go extinct because of its fantastic nature, a happy family with her husband, Danny Moder, and their three kids, Hazel, Henry, and Phinnaeus, but she once faced a hard time in her family home.

JULIA ROBERTS’ GROWING UP YEARS

Julia’s parents divorced when she was young, and she was left in the care of her mother and stepfather between ages five to sixteen.

She grew up in terror, despising the man her mother loved owing to his behavior. Her brother, Eric Roberts, a distinguished actor, described their stepfather as a “freak,” who abused and terrorized the kids kept under his care.

Eric, who moved out from the family’s home in Smyrna, Georgia, shortly after his mom’s second marriage, revealed that he was hurt by constantly thinking of the terrors his sisters, Julia and Lisa, would be facing at home.

Sources revealed that Betty was married to an alcoholic and had violent arguments with her children. He even destroyed properties to prove a point — he once smashed Julia’s walkman against the wall.

Julia was so afraid of her stepfather’s cruel behavior that she stayed with friends to escape the terror at home.

She hardly talks about her time in the house, except that she feared and despised the man who bullied and abused her. James Spada published her 2004 biography.

Julia said that she had resisted talking about her abusive stepparent because of her respect for Lisa and her mother.

BETTY’S MARRIAGES

Julia’s mother, Betty, divorced her dad, Walter Grady Roberts, who later died of throat cancer at age 44. Betty met Motes, an antique dealer, one year after her second marriage.

Betty was devastated about her relationship with Motes. The union lasted eleven years and the woman admitted that it was her biggest mistake.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Motes has since abandoned the Roberts and is living a private life. He lives not far from the Roberts’ home. Timothy Raasch is his male partner. He has declared his sexuality gay.

Motes, who has remained silent on the matter, has repeatedly denied that Roberts’ children were abusive parents.

The former antique dealer told an interviewer that he was writing a book to expose the truth from his point of view. Motes is committed to putting his name right, but he also volunteers at his church.

TRAGEDY BEFALLS THE ROBERTS

Nancy Motes was the only child from Betty’s marriage to Motes. Sadly, she was found dead inside a bathtub, at age 37, from a drug overdose in 2014, This news shook the Roberts siblings. Julia confessed that they were in pain over the tragedy, it must forge ahead like a family.

Her positive and unwavering spirit has made her a strong supporter of the family. She also loves and adores her older brothers and sisters. Eric was devastated and shared his struggles with drug addiction. However, he got the help he required to become sober.

ALL ABOUT THE ROBERTS SIBLINGS

Eric Roberts is the firstborn of his parents and an accomplished actor who fought through his drug abuse problem. He has a daughter, Emma Roberts, with Kelly Cunningham his first wife. Eliza Roberts is his current spouse.

His sister, Lisa, is an actress and has featured in films like “I Love Trouble,” “Sex and the City,” and has worked as an executive producer on some of her sister’s works — “Extraordinary Moms,” and “Jesus Henry Christ.” She is also married and living happily with her husband of many years, Tony Gillan.

The Roberts, despite their difficult past, making meaning of their lives and are now inspiring others with their incredible talents and their works on screen. This is a lasting legacy.