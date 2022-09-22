Julia Macchio Is Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Who Already Follows in Her Father’s Acting Footsteps

Julia Macchio is a woman of many talents and is actor Ralph Macchio’s Daughter. She also decided to follow in her father’s footsteps and become an actress, among her many skills. In December 2021, she got to star alongside her father in “Cobra Kai.”

Familial bonds in movies and series are not new in Hollywood, and the producers of “Cobra Kai” held on to this theme in season 4 as they paired a real-life father-daughter duo to act as distant family relatives.

In the show’s eighth episode, Julia Macchio joined her father, who played Daniel LaRusso on set and played the role of one of his cousins Vanessa LaRusso.

Julia Macchio at the New York premiere of “Stella’s Last Weekend” on October 8, 2018 | Source: Getty Images

In her role as Vanessa, Julia is a second-year graduate student studying child psychology. Her brother Louie LaRusso, played by Bret Ernst, brought her in to assess their uncle’s son, Anthony LaRusso, played by Griffin Santopietro.

Anthony had been misbehaving, and his parents needed answers as to why he acted out. They reluctantly accepted her help, and she mesmerized them with her in-depth knowledge of the situation.

After analyzing the situation, Vanessa told Anthony’s parents that their son’s bad behavior at school was their fault. She accused them of not paying attention and disciplining him as he grew up.

Who Is Julia Macchio?

Julia was born on May 20, 1992, and graduated from St. Anthony High School, a Catholic co-educational high school in Long Beach, California, in 2010.

Upon graduation, she attended Hofstra University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance in 2014. As a student at the university, she held down many job roles.

The actress was a lead singer at a Cabaret in New York in 2012. That same year, she also performed as a dancer and singer at the Florence Dance Festival in Italy.

Julia Macchio is great friends with her supportive father.

A year later, she worked as a hostess at The Fifth Season restaurant, where she managed the servers, among other duties. She was also a voice student in her father’s short film “Across Grace Alley.”

In 2012, Julia starred as Lucy alongside Kristen Wiig in “Girl Most Likely.” Prior to graduating, she was also a part of the Dance program at her university and performed in the American College Dance Festival.

Before starring in her most significant role yet in “Cobra Kai,” she had played the role of Caitlin in the 2018 Polly Draper-directed comedy “Stella’s Last Weekend.” Now, she is a teacher for intermediate-advanced classes at Long Island Academy of Dance.

Julia is living her childhood fantasy as she had always dreamed of becoming an actress. In an interview, she said:

“I don’t think there was ever really a moment where I thought of doing anything else. I used to act out Disney movies in our house. It was something that was in my blood.”

However, growing up as the daughter of the famous “Karate Kid” actor had its challenging moments. Despite the fame, her supportive father helped her navigate it all because he is grounded and knows that world.

Is Julia Macchio Close to Her Father?

Ralph Macchio, who has been married to his wife, Phyllis Fierro, for over three decades, is a dedicated family man. In 1992, he left Hollywood to spend more time with his kids, calling it his biggest accomplishment.

Watching his children grow, he became involved in their lives even though he could not stand that his daughter, Julia, was dating when she was 17. The actor later acknowledged that being a parent was the world’s most formidable job.

However, he and Julia have a great relationship, and she said they are great friends. They even posed on the red carpet at the “Girl Most Likely” screening on July 15, 2013, and he congratulated her for her role on Twitter.

Ralph Macchio and Julia Macchio at the New York premiere of “Paper Towns” on July 21, 2015 | Source: Getty Images

Julia Also Has a Brother Named after the Karate Kid – What We Know about Daniel Macchio?

Julia has a younger brother Daniel Macchio born in 1996. He was named after his father’s character in “Karate Kid” and his mother’s cousin and best friend. He initially disliked the name but is now proud of it.

He graduated from Miller Place High School in 2014 with an Academic Excellence Award and from Boston College in 2018, where he was part of the Pi Mu Epsilon – Mathematics Honor Society.

Before graduation from college, he worked as a data analyst intern at a hospital, a business analytics intern for a sports and entertainment company, and a production assistant intern for CBS Sports.

Daniel started writing and acting as a teenager and is credited for writing “Songs for the Drowning” and “Rocks & Pebbles & Happiness.” He has starred in “It’s Colder Here, “Across Grace Alley,” “Songs for the Drowning,” “Rocks & Pebbles & Happiness.”

However, composing seems to be his best part of the entertainment business. He has composed for “It’s Colder Here,” “Famous James,” “The Haley Project,” “The Wrecks,” “From the Heart of the Crowd,” “Olivia,” “That Was Then,” “We All Failed Daisy,” “Rocks & Pebbles & Happiness,” and more.

After graduation, Julia’s brother worked as a coordinator and specialist for a customer relationship management database. For over a year, he was the financial analyst for National Hockey League.

He is a current fan council member for Boston College Athletics and the current manager for research and analytics and Live Nation Entertainment. Based on his experiences, he loves sports and does not hesitate to show this love on his Instagram.