Julia Haart Sued by Estranged Husband For Allegedly Taking $850K

Julia Haart‘s life just got a little more complicated.

Just days after E! News reported that she filed for divorce from Silvio Scaglia Haart following nearly three years of marriage, the My Unorthodox Life star is being sued by her estranged husband, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Silvio alleges that she took $850,000 from an account owned by Freedom Holding—a company he founded that controls Elite World Group, where Julia had been employed since 2019 as its chief executive officer—after receiving notice that she was going to be dismissed from her position.

The complaint claims that Julia “illegally transferred” the money to another account she controls on Feb. 8, a day after Silvio, the chairman of EWG, sent her an email informing her of the dismissal. It also alleges that the transfer violated an agreement Julia and Silvio previously made on Jan. 19 to not make any withdrawals over $250,000 from the Freedom Holding account.