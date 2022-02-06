Julia Fox Dishes On Drake Dating Rumors

Setting it straight! Julia Fox took to her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast on January 4 to let everyone know where her previous relationship with Drake stands — especially now that she is with Kanye “Ye” West.

“He’s a great guy and a gentleman … and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out,” she said. “I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” she continued, per People. She went on to say that while Ye and Drake have put their issues in the past, she was still open with her new love about her past with Drake. “Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye, I told him immediately — I think on the first day, before it went any further — because I’m just an honest person,” she said.

And it seems since the actor and model told Ye right away, he took the news in stride — as the two are still going strong. For example, Fox recently celebrated her 32nd birthday on February 2, and a source close to the couple said Ye “showered” Fox with gifts (including some Birkin bags) and said the rapper was incredibly happy. “She is a good focus for him and makes him relax a bit,” the source said, per People.