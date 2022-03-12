Jules Suzdaltsev speaks out about White House Meeting with TikTokers

The White House hosted a Zoom meeting with 30 TikTokers to discuss the invasion of Ukraine.

Jules Suzdaltsev, who manages the Good Morning, Bad News account, spoke out to Insider about this call.

He indicated that the briefing was positive in terms of the White House acknowledging TikTok’s potential.

The White House held an



Zoom



On Thursday, 30 TikTokers shared their thoughts on Russia’s invasion and invasion of Ukraine. The call, First reported by The Washington PostIt was still Another exampleThe White House is now turning to the app’s makers to promote its message, after it recruited TikTokers to its vaccination efforts last year.

Jules Suzdaltsev, the creator of the news account Good Morning, Bad News, is a Ukrainian-born man who was present on the call. He praised the briefing as an important step towards recognising the app’s influence, creator’s ability and ability to connect with a broad audience.

“It gets such a wide reach, especially among young people who are interested in news,”Suzdaltsev spoke.

The “news”TikTok’s side is hugely popular. The hashtag “#NewsTok”There are 123,000,000 views. “#News”More than 37 billion. Many creators create long-form videos, often called “video essays”Historical and current news.

According to the White House, Jen Psaki, White House press Secretary, and Matt Miller as special advisor for communications at White House National Security Council were the hosts of the call. The conversation was focused on the United States’ involvement during Russia’s invasion. The Washington Post. An Upload the callTaylor Lorenz was the reporter.

Gen Z for Change, which is a non-profit organization that specializes on social media and justice advocacy, invited Suzdaltsev to the call. According to The Post, the organization invited all TikTokers and prepared questions for administration officials.

Suzdaltsev (whose TikTok account has more than 1.1 million followers) said that seeing the White House invite him along with other news creators to a briefing was a great thing. “genuinely reassuring.”KahlilGreene (a self-described creator) was also invited. “Gen Z Historian”With over 500,000 followers and Marcus DiPaola a news TikToker, with more than 3.5 million followers.

Although TikTok offers a vast platform for news and the ability reach millions, Suzdaltsev and other creators have stated that legacy media companies have dismissed TikTok and neglected its potential.

“TikTok is a really good platform for news, which is to say that there are a lot of really talented news creators on the app,”Suzdaltsev spoke.

The White House calls were not of a nature that could be described. “super serious,”Suzdaltsev spoke out, and it involved talking points that have been made by the Biden administration in the past such as how the US is providing humanitarian assistance and doing their best to help Ukraine.

Vice News continues to be available. reportedOn Friday, it was revealed that Russian TikTok influencers were paid to post pro-Kremlin talk points on the war in Ukraine.