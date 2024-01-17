Juicy B&B Spoilers: Sheila Carter’s Explosive Reaction to Bill’s New Romance

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Sheila Carter Gets Riled Up And Jealous As Bill Spencer Starts A New Romance

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sheila Carter will grow green with envy when she bumps into her former lover Bill Spencer and the new woman in his life, according to B&B spoilers. Bill Spencer and Poppy Nozawa are hitting it off, and the two will step out for another date at Il Giardino, raising eyebrows.

Sheila Carter’s Jealousy and Frustration

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe will discover Bill Spencer’s new romance. Deacon will most likely be intrigued by the gossip, but Sheila gets all riled up. Since Bill Spencer and Sheila Carter’s faux romance, things have been awkward. Will Sheila have a tough time not saying something to Bill Spencer about his new girlfriend? Is she jealous because she still loves Bill, or feels betrayed because of WHO his new girlfriend is?

Bill Spencer’s Ultimate Betrayal

We can’t forget that Poppy’s sister Li Finnegan has been at war with Sheila Carter since she arrived in town over their son Finn. Even though Bill Spencer claims to have been playing Sheila, she still seems to think their connection was real. Seeing her ex with Li’s sister is going to set Sheila in to a tailspin. Will Deacon be hurt that Sheila is so worried about her ex? How far will Sheila go to split up Bill and Poppy?

Let us know what you think in the comments below and keep checking back here for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and updates.