American history was made Monday as confirmation hearings began for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman ever nominated to the Supreme Court. Jackson, 51, smiled as she entered the hearings, on the first of four days of proceedings. Ted Cruz, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee overseeing her confirmation, was caught in a bind on his way back to Washington D.C., when police at the Bozeman, Montana, airport said that Cruz grew “frustrated” after missing his check-in window.