Judge Dismisses One Lawsuit Accusing Marilyn Manson of Sexual Assault

UPDATE (9/23): Marilyn Manson is back to facing a lawsuit from the ex-girlfriend who claims the shock rocker brutally raped her at his residence in 2011 after a tortured dating relationship that left her deprived her of food, sleep and physical safety.

The revived complaint, filed Thursday in Los Angeles and obtained by Rolling Stone, adds disturbing new details about the alleged assault and its aftermath, including the claim that Manson told the Jane Doe accuser he would “bash her head in” if she reported the alleged assault to police.

The new paperwork goes to great lengths in describing the reasons why the woman should be eligible for the delayed discovery rule, which would limit her lawsuit’s time to expire.

“Plaintiff cannot be certain of the exact moment that she repressed the memories of the forced oral and vaginal rape, but knows that it was sometime in the hours or at most very few days after the vaginal rape,” According to the filing. “She knows that she had repressed her memories at least by the time that she traveled to Australia on July 3, 2011, which was only a week or so later. Plaintiff was not experiencing any distress during that trip and did not remember what had happened to her,” It states.

***

Originally published 9/15/2021

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a woman who accused Marilyn Manson of raping her as well as threatening her life, per court documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

On Tuesday, Judge Gregory Keosian sustained Manson’s objection and dismissed the complaint due to the statute of limitations. An anonymous woman identified as Jane Doe claimed that Manson, whose real identity is Brian Warner, had raped her shortly after they started dating in 2011. Judge Keosian dismissed the case citing that her claims of having repressed memories (classified as “delayed discovery” in the suit) from the alleged rape and a death threat claim were not sufficient to overcome the statute of limitations. Doe still has 20 days to file a second complaint and provide additional details.

“Marilyn Manson wants to silence our client about her rape,” attorneys for Doe said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “He tried to use technical legal arguments to get her case thrown out altogether. The judge thoughtfully analyzed the case law, and rightfully held that her case can go forward, so long as she amends her complaint to add some additional details. We intend to amend with those additional details very shortly, and look forward to the opportunity to make Manson answer for his actions.”

Manson is also facing three more lawsuits. Ashley Morgan Smithline, a model and accuser of Manson of sexual assault and sexual battery, intentional distress of emotional distress, human traficking, and unlawful imprisonment. In May, Manson’s former personal assistant Ashley Walters sued the singer, alleging crimes including sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco alleged that he raped and sexually battered her in a lawsuit filed in April.

More than a dozen women have also alleged sexual impropriety and abuse against Manson, including his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. Manson has denied the allegations and in July filed a motion to dismiss Bianco’s lawsuit against him.

Manson pleaded not guilty in July to two misdemeanor, simple assault charges stemming a 2018 concert held in New Hampshire. Last month, he appeared during Kanye West’s Donda listening event at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Nancy Dillon also reported.