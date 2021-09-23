Jude Bellingham to Liverpool may be scuppered due to Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund stance

Liverpool are interested in signing England wonderkid Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but there remains one sticking point for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp was the Bundesliga manager from 2008-2015 and isn’t interested in buying Reds players.

Many are looking at Bellingham to replace Gini Wijnaldum. Bellingham was a Dutch midfielder who left for Ligue 1 club PSG in the summer.

Bellingham is loved by many. The 18-year old has been a regular starter at Dortmund and Bellingham was also a key player in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, following his outstanding performance against Austria.







With Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago and Naby Kieta yet to prove themselves in a Liverpool shirt, and Harvey Elliott on the side-lines after dislocating his ankle in the 3-0 win over Leeds, Klopp is lacking in central midfield.

However, it seems that the German won’t rush to add Bellingham, despite having a strong interest.

SportBILD journalist Christian Falk reports Klopp is having second thoughts about the Brummie-born midfielder due to his current side.

The Reds boss is wary about signing players from his former club:

“Liverpool are very interested, but Jurgen Klopp has inhibitions about signing Dortmund players,” states Falk.

“The contact with the club is also relatively good, so that will be difficult, especially since he still has a longer contract.

“I think he will end up on the island at some point, but, unlike Haaland, Dortmund fans can be hopeful that he will definitely play at least one more season.”