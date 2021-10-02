‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Shaka King, Writer-Director, Signs the First-Look Deal with FX Productions

Judas and The Black Messiah writer-director-producer Shaka King is expanding his work in television, signing a first-look deal with FX Productions. Under the pact, King will develop new TV series for FX through his recently launched production company I’d Watch That, with the company’s co-founder Brandon Harris.

King is the director, producer and co-writer behind the Oscar-nominated feature. Judas and the Black MessiahThe film stars Lakeith Stanfield & Daniel Kaluuya. The film, which marks his studio feature directorial debut, centers on Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal. This film was nominated in six Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay nomination for King and Best Picture. This marks the first time that an all Black producing team has been recognized for this category.

“We at FX have long been fans of Shaka King’s work and are honored to partner with him and his production company to create groundbreaking new television series,”Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, FX. “Shaka’s stunning feature Judas and the Black Messiah rightfully garnered enormous attention and praise, the culmination of years devoted to honing his talents as a writer, director and producer, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for him to turn his attention to TV.”

King has directed many episodes of television shows. Shrill for Hulu, and before that, was a writer and director on HBO’sRandom Acts of FlynessAnd High Maintenance. He is also the director and writer of NewlywedsKing was awarded the Independent Spirit Award for King’s performance of, which premiered in Sundance 2013

“My first professional directing gig was shooting a pilot presentation for FX and I’ve been trying to get back in the fold ever since,””King” “Our tastes, quite simply, align. I’m so excited to see what Brandon, myself, and the folks over there are able to cook up.”

Harris was most recently a development executive at Amazon Studios, where his responsibilities included overseeing Amazon Original productions. MasterIn 2022, it will be available in English. The VoyeursAcquisitions that include the Spirit Award nominated Blowing the Man DownNominated for the Oscar Time.

King is represented by UTA and Stuart M. Rosenthal of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Harris is repped by André Des Rochers of Granderson Des Rochers LLP and Matt McGowan of Francis Goldin Literary Agency.