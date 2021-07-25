Judas and the Black Messiah 2021: Where to Watch Online for Free!

Judas and the Black Messiah offers a thrilling experience to viewers of all ages. The film revolves around the ultimate betrayal of Fred Hampton portrayed by the celebrated actor Daniel Kaluuya. Hampton was the Black Panther Party chairman who William O’Neal, an FBI informant, betrayed.

Shaka King directed the autobiography, which revolves around a real-life story of two boys who endeavor to find their higher calling in the world. Hampton spent his entire life bringing in a tremendous social change that would future end racism. O’Neal then tried to outlast without having to head to prison.

Hampton was only 21-year-old when he was gunned down during a police raid on the 4th of December 1969. You cannot consider this as a spoiler as it is pure history.

Judas and the Black Messiah: About the Film

The film takes place in the suburban life of Chicago back in 1948, which demonstrated the early phase of activism. Fred was one of the few people in the world who openly discarded injustice everywhere.

Judas and the Black Messiah explores racial injustice towards the people of color in a community. The FBI assassinated Hampton as the success of the black power movement would have challenged the core American way of life.

Where can you watch Judas and the Black Messiah for free?

Judas and the Black Messiah is available for rent on Apple TV, Hungama Play, Google Play, and YouTube. To watch the film on these platforms, you’d have to spend Rs. 120-150; however, there is one more way to watch the movie that would cost you any money, via Amazon Prime Video.

If you already have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, you can enjoy the film free of cost. However, even if you do not have a subscription to Prime Video. You can sign-up for a 30-day free trial, and you need to have Rs. 2 in your bank account. Also, if you’d want to avoid the charge of Rs. 999 then, ensure that you cancel the subscription on or before the 30th day.