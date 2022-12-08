Joy Reid calls Herschel Walker an “Insult to Black People”

MSNBC host Joy Reid slammed Georgia’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, Tuesday night as polls were closing in the state’s run-off between he and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Reid, talking among a panel of anchors and analysts during the network’s coverage of the special election, discussed a trip she took to Georgia, during which she talked to potential voters.

“While I was down there, the word I heard the most, particularly from Black voters in Georgia, was representation,” Reid said.

Reid stated that Reid was the only candidate who could choose from all of them. “proves America is not racist,” It was “clearly Warnock.”

“Warnock is an intelligent, articulate man who can speak fluently, who understands the job of being a senator, who is doing the job of being a senator, gotten a bunch of bills passed that helped Georgia,” Reid stated.

Reid stated that Warnock addressed Georgia’s healthcare and agricultural needs while “Herschel Walker can barely put a sentence together.”

Reid continued her verbal abuse of Walker. Reid mentioned Walker’s defense of an offensive racial term on television, spinning it into a “compliment about himself.”

“This is a great lesson for Republicans,” There are many other things to consider. “The ReidOut” said. “The answer to solving your demographic problem is to not put forward a candidate like this of such low quality. It’s an insult to Black people, and they felt insulted.”

Below is video.