Joy-Anna’s critics claim she made a ‘bad parenting decision’ after they spotted ‘incorrect decisions’ in new images of Gunner.

DUGGAR critics questioned Joy Anna’s parenting when they noticed an unsettling detail in a new photo of her newborn.

Austin Forsyth, a former cast member of Counting On and his wife welcomed their third son in May.

5 New pictures of Joy-Anna Duggar have raised concerns among fans about her parenting. Clear with the picture desk: Credit Not Known

5 Gunner’s mother poses with the star, sparking questions as to how she is holding him. Clear with the picture desk: Credit Not Known

Joy-Anna shared an adorable photo with her baby Gunner.

In the snap, she was seen holding her youngest child – who appeared to be wrapped in a light blanket – in what looked like a parking lot.

TLC’s TLC personality was wearing a white cap with peach shirt.

Her hair was in a low bun and she kissed her baby on the head.

Gunner had a slightly distraught appearance, his eyes were closed and his face was red.

Joy-Anna smiled and looked at the camera in a second picture.

But her child was still crying.

She wrote: “So many love for you, little man.”

“Pic 2 : it seems too much.”

Some commenters focused their attention on the mother and son moment, while others noticed something amiss.

A few critics mentioned that Joy-Anna seemed to hold her son in an incorrect way.

Parenting problems

The a Reddit In a thread featuring these photos, a hater asked the following question: “Why does she look as if she is holding him by squeezing her arms?”[?]”

Someone else replied: “Right? The woman looks like she’s moving her hands, but this is a picture and she’s probably not actually doing that.

I’d cry if you held me like that for longer than two seconds.

A second person asked: “How’s she holding him?” The bottom is not supported. She’s held so many babies in her life, one would think that she knows how to do it.

He seems to be in a lot of discomfort. He must be unhappy. He can’t help but feel destined to live in a household that is dangerous and where he will never get an education. This would cause anyone to cry.”

A second comment stated: “They both lift him like that.” The comment read: “They both hold him like that.”

The fifth critic said: “That poor child always looks miserable LOL.”

YOU GLOW, Girl

Joy-Anna’s received plenty of praise, despite her many critics.

Several fans noted that her appearance is great, considering she only gave birth a couple of weeks ago.

The proud mother took to Instagram earlier this month. Instagram Shared a hair care product for postpartum with her 1,1 million followers.

The video shows her standing in the bathroom in a baggy shirt.

The hair tie was removed from her hair by Joy-Anna. She then usedled the hair tie sideways.

She held up a Navy’s Sailor Talk Dry Hairshampoo and demonstrated how the product should be used.

For the video she donned black mascara and foundation.

She captioned her post, “Favorite Hair Product as a Postpartum Mom.”

Joy-Anna announced that she was “fresh hair for another morning” while grinning at the camera. She also offered her following a code of discount.

One of her fans commented: “Dry Shampoo rocks!” “Beautiful lady!”

Joy has grown up to be a gorgeous woman. “I feel like you’re my daughter!”

“You’re so awesome!!” Third person: “You’re awesome!

You look beautiful. You are beautiful.

Snooze so much that you fall asleep

Despite the fact that her fans may think Joy Anna has a refreshed look after having borne a child, Joy recently admitted to tired eyes from staying up with her infant son all night.

A sweet photo of Gunner in his chair, with a blanket over him and a red stripe covering it was posted by the TV personality.

She then shared a picture of Gunner wide awake and propped up on a sofa as she held up a large takeaway cup of iced coffee in front of him.

“Coffee to get me through today…” she captioned the snap and then added: “This little man was up a lot through the night (hence my tired eyes!)”

5 Joy-Anna Forsyth and Austin Forsyth welcomed a third child to their family in May. Joy Forsyth

5 Joy-Anna was candid in her communication with fans regarding postpartum experiences