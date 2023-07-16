Joy-Anna Duggar shatters controversial family’s strict dress code in skintight jeans for a new video from vacation

JOY-ANNA Duggar has shattered her family’s controversial strict dress code in a new video.

The former Counting On star, her husband, Austin Forsyth, 29, and their three children: Gideon, five, and Evelyn, two, and baby Gunner, two months, took a road trip and documented it on YouTube.

5 Joy-Anna Duggar has shattered her family’s strict modesty rules in her new YouTube video Credit: YouTube/Followtheforsyths

5 She revealed that she was on a road trip with her family Credit: TLC

5 She wore skinny jeans and a light brown sweatshirt while enjoying time at a park /joy4site

Joy-Anna, 25, recently shared a vlog showing the family vacation they took with her brother, Jed, 24, his wife, Katey Nakatsu, 24, and their two children: Truett, one, and their newborn daughter, Nora.

The family decided to take a massive road trip up to Wyoming to visit Yellowstone National Park for 10 days.

In the video, the TLC star shared some updates on how the trip is going and what they have planned to do.

Once they arrived in Wyoming, the family enjoyed a day at the Grand Teton mountain where Joy-Anna and Giden rode a giant roller coaster.

The TV personality shattered her family’s dress code rules by wearing a pair of skinny jeans and a long-sleeved light brown shirt that said Colorado on it.

This isn’t the first time the Duggar has broken her family’s rules.

REBEL JOY

Earlier this month, Joy-Anna posted a video to her Instagram Stories where she gave fans a look at what she does on a typical day after she wakes up.

“This is a typical morning in my life,” Joy-Anna said in the clip.

She’s seen standing in front of a mirror wearing a green and white button-down blouse with palm tree leaves.

Her hair was up in a messy ponytail and you can see a brush and the reflection of hand soap in the mirror.

Joy-Anna narrated some of what she does on a typical day in her home in the clip.

“I get my kids up, get their clothes laid out, open the curtains, help them get dressed, which normally they do on their own.”

While narrating, Joy-Anna was seen opening the drapes in her home.

The former reality star wore a pair of very baggy blue jeans while doing so.

This goes against family patriarch Jim Bob’s rule that women shouldn’t wear pants.

Throughout the video, Joy-Anna completed a variety of tasks in the outfit, from getting her kids ready for the day to making waffles.

Joy-Anna has a wide variety of tasks to complete each morning, including her own hair care routine to get ready to face the day.

THE MODESTY RULES

The ninth child of patriarch Jim Bob, 57, and matriarch Michelle, 56, appeared to have strayed from the conservative guidelines they established.

The Duggar family observes a strict dress code that usually only permits women to dress modestly and wear dresses.

One of these inflexible rules includes not allowing women to display their legs or dress in a revealing manner.

It is required for women to wear long skirts and cover their shoulders before leaving the house.

The Duggar children have also been homeschooled and grew up with limited access to entertainment and television.

5 They took a road trip to Wyoming to visit some national parks Credit: YouTube/Followtheforsyths