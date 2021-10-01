Josiah and Julia Talk About Dealing with Nightmare Guests Below Deck Galley

For long-term viewers “Below Deck”Its spinoff “Below Deck Mediterranean”You should know that these shows are not only about the endless boatmances and interpersonal crew shenanigans. It is the eccentricities and loutish behavior of wealthy charter guests that fuels the watchability. We are not the only ones who are watching these shows nowadays, as it turns out. For “Below Deck Galley Talk,”Bravo brought back fans-favorite veteran hosts from previous seasons to view and comment on the latest show. For Julia d’Albert Pusey, and Josiah Carter it puts their experiences onboard into perspective. “I think now I’m a bit older, I would speak my mind a little bit if I felt a bit disrespected,”Nicki Swift was informed by Pusey.

Carter agreed. “Sometimes the way that people treat you is obviously not the nicest in the world, and it’s what we’re used to. And it shouldn’t be what we’re used to,”He shared. “So, I think I would probably change, potentially, pulling a guest aside and saying, ‘Look, maybe let’s not speak to people like that.’ Or, ‘Let’s not treat people like that, because if we treat people in a much nicer fashion, we are more likely to do much more things for you.'”

“I would much rather do the bare minimum for someone that’s not treating me very well,” Carter continued. “If they’re treating me nicely, I’d rather go over, above, and beyond for them. So yeah, I think speaking up a little bit more and speaking your mind a little bit more would be definitely one to keep in the mind.”