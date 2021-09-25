Joshua vs Usyk predictions: Ben Davison, Luke Campbell and more weigh in on big fight

Anthony Joshua is gearing up for a test many regard as the toughest of his eight-year professional career on Saturday night.

The unification heavyweight champion will defend his titles against Oleksandr Uzyk of Ukraine, who was a former champion at cruiserweight.

Joshua was 24-1, but Usyk (18-0) has a perfect professional record. Usyk is widely regarded as one of the most respected pound for pound fighters on Earth. He has blitzed through cruiserweight before moving up to heavyweight.

Will he be able to challenge AJ in north London, however?

Central Recorder Sport have spoken with six of the most knowledgeable figures in British boxing to get their predictions, and they’re largely in agreement…







(Image: PA)



Darren Barker







(Image: GETTY)



I think the fight will start off a little cagily if I’m honest.

AJ has lost weight so he’ll be sharper, but he’s still bigger. I believe he will hold the middle of the ring, and aggressively try to outbox Usyk.

Usyk is going to attempt to move, pot shot, and nick some of these early rounds. AJ must stay focused, be patient, and keep his cool.

As the rounds progress, I believe AJ will be able to keep his momentum up and start to add weight to the contest. Usyk’s legs may start to fatigue and he might get to him too late.

It will be interesting to see if he doesn’t, as Usyk could have some success during some rounds. However, I think size and power will be the deciding factors in the fight. AJ may even get a stoppage.

PREDICTION: JOSHUA WIN

Who do you think will win the fight? We’d love to hear from you in the comments below.

Ben Davison







(Image: GETTY)



In my opinion Joshua will go about the fight in the wrong way. But I believe he will still win.

Take into account the size difference. I don’t mean punch power. I mean the length and distance Usyk has to travel to get to Joshua. Joshua isn’t the fastest of fighters, but he does have quick hands. Usyk may have to take some steam off him during chess matches.

He cannot afford to wait for Joshua to get his full engine and then let him go. Usyk will want to get some steam out of Joshua, so he might have to step up to Joshua.







Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play

Tap to play The video will auto-play soon 8 Cancel Play now





Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Get the Central Recorder email newsletter and stay up to date with all things football! Get the latest transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your email inbox. How do you sign-up? It takes only seconds. Simply enter your email address and click’subscribe. That’s all. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories. Here’s more information about our email newsletter.

It’s a lot to cover, no matter if you’re orthodox or southpaw. But, with the distance and length difference, it’s a huge distance for him to need to transition. Joshua could probably clip him when he comes in.

If Joshua comes to Usyk calm, composed, with constant pressure, I think he’ll be physically too strong for him in the later stages. Both scenarios I believe Anthony Joshua will win.

PREDICTION: JOSHUA WIN

Jamie Moore







(Image: GETTY)



The first two or three rounds I think will be feeling out, Usyk might even nick a couple of them.

He’ll be able to settle into his groove once Joshua has. His ring generalship is great, he doesn’t want to knock anyone out right away and I believe that he will take control down the stretch.

His size will soon take control and Usyk will be hurt. He won’t stop him, I think. But he should catch him for a while and then wobble him.

He will win on points, I believe.

PREDICTION: JOSHUA WIN

Luke Campbell







(Image: Getty Images)



I’d definitely say it’s Joshua’s toughest test in terms of what Usyk’s got boxing wise. He’s not a heavyweight.

Wladimir Klitschko’s fight with Usyk was more awkward than this one. Usyk is smaller and less punchy. He’s a skilled southpaw, but it’s the heavyweights that matter at the end.

Joshua is in a great place. I spoke to him a few days ago. I have a feeling in my stomach that he is ready for this.

He needs to be brave and not bully, but smartly. It doesn’t matter if it is a short chess match, he’s up for 12 rounds.

He could potentially go in there and beat Usyk. He could probably get him out in the middle to late rounds.

PREDICTION: JOSHUA WIN

Frank Warren







(Image: GETTY)



The old adage is that a good big’un will beat a good little’un. This is how I see it.

Joshua could be the one to help this guy get off the back foot.

Although he’s an excellent boxer, he is much smaller than Joshua so Joshua must assert his authority and allow his bombs to fly.

Joshua would be outboxed by Usyk if he is present after seven rounds.

He will win the fight if he is standing at the end of the seventh round.

Joshua must make him hurt. He must hit big shots to stop Joshua. Now the question is, can Usyk take his punches?

PREDICTION: USYK ON POINTS OR JOSHUA BY KO

Tony Sims







(Image: Instagram: @tonysims_)



I personally don’t see any way that Usyk is going to win this fight or even last the distance.

Joshua’s fight will end once it reaches the midway point.

It will feel a bit like a chess fight at first. If you take a look at Usyk’s boxing match with Joe Joyce, the first three rounds were very difficult for him to score any shots.

It’s hard to stop Joshua from advancing when you’re surrounded by such a large man. He has long arms, is very tall, and punches hard.







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



At first Usyk will try to keep away from him and he’ll be hard to pin down, but there’s only so long you can do that before Joshua catches up with you.

Joshua will begin to catch him after the halfway mark.

PREDICTION: JOSHUA WIN

Joshua to win: 6 – Usyk to win: 1