Josh Homme Can FaceTime With Kids, Judge Rules in Heated Custody Case

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme still can’t contact his 15-year-old daughter, but he’ll get to see his two youngest kids Tuesday night — over a video call, a judge has ruled. The rocker, who hasn’t seen the boys, aged 10 and 5, since August 20th amid domestic violence allegations and a bitter custody dispute, was granted the joint FaceTime call by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff. At a Tuesday morning hearing, the judge stated that subsequent FaceTime calls of 15 minutes with the boys will be conducted every other day.

“I don’t think I need to warn anybody, but I will: If I get the slightest whiff that anybody is coaching these kids not to talk to their father, it would go down very hard with me,” Judge Riff stated that Dalle was not allowed to record or monitor the calls. “I think that would be a very bad thing.”

Homme, 48, and Brody Dalle (42), founder of the punk band the Distillers have been battling for custody of their children for months. There are multiple allegations of domestic violence and police reports that each side is unfit to parent. The dispute made headlines earlier this month when the couple’s teen daughter was granted a restraining order saying her dad must stay 100 yards away from her. On Tuesday, the judge extended the restraining order to November. A follow-up court date was set for October 29th.

In the meantime, Dalle is due to be arraigned on a contempt charge October 13th, related to her alleged violation of a court order related to the couple’s 50-50 joint custody agreement. Dalle also filed restraining orders against Homme in support of the boys earlier this month. However, the court refused them on an emergency basis pending a hearing.

Both Dalle and Homme’s lawyers told the court Tuesday that they hoped to mediate and reach a deal now that a court-appointed attorney representing the children is involved. “I agree that a continuance of all the matters would be very helpful in this case,” the kids’ lawyer, Sonia Dujan, told the court. “[It] would really be in the children’s best interest if we could reduce the conflict.”

Dean Fertita, a Queens of the Stone Age member, submitted a September 13, 2020 declaration supporting Homme. It stated that he was present at one of the alleged incidents of domestic violence. He said the claim that Homme was abusive in his presence “never happened.” “I have never seen Josh do anything inappropriate with the children in my presence,” he wrote.

Homme took Homme to court in July. He also brought Homme back this month, claiming that Dalle had kept the children from him in violation a one-week-on-one-off custody arrangement. For her part, Dalle claimed that she and the three kids all tested positive for Covid-19 while on vacation in July and had to quarantine in a way that cut into Homme’s custodial time. She claimed later that the children weren’t safe with their dad.

“We’re pleased with the results today and hope there will be a robust investigation into the allegations,” Dalle’s new lawyer, Lisa Helfend, Meyer told Rolling Stone after the hearing.