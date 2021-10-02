Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Mr. Corman’Apple TV+ cancels after one season

EXCLUSIVEApple TV+ has chosen not to order another season. Mr. Corman, A24’s half-hour schoolteacher comedy-drama created, written, directed, executive produced and headlined by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The series’ final episode, “The Big Picture”The movie,, was released earlier today.

Mr. CormanPremiered Aug. 6 to generally solid reviews (70% Rotten Tomatoes), but didn’t attract a large audience on the platform like other Apple TV+ comedy shows this summer, including flagship Ted Lasso? Schmigadoon!, PhysicalMythic Quest, and You can tryThese have been renewed or are looking great for renewal.

Apple TV+ remains in business with Gordon-Levitt who is executive producing and voicing a lead character in the streamer’s new animated children’s series Wolfboy and the Everything FactoryThe network dropped all 10 episodes from its first season on September 24,

Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV saw him play Mr. Corman. He is a fifth-grade teacher in San Fernando Valley who struggles with his emotions and ponders bigger questions. An ex-aspiring-musician, he struggles through anxiety, loneliness and the sinking suspicion of being a sucking person.

Arturo Castro was also in the cast. Debra Winger and Bobby Hall aka Logic were also involved. Juno Temple, Jamie Chung (Shannon Woodward), Hector Hernandez, and Alexander Jo were all part of the series. Inman Young, Ravi Nandan, Bruce Eric Kaplan and Ravi Nandan also executive produced. Pamela Harvey White was also a producer.

This is an unusual cancellation for Apple TV+. It has only been able to cancel one other original scripted show out of dozens. Little Voice.

The streamer’s upcoming series and movies, slated to premiere in the fourth quarter include Swagger, Finch,Season 3Dickinson, The Shrink Next Door Swan Song The Tragedy of Macbeth.