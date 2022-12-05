Jordin Sparks has his own claim to fame as a father

Phillippi Sparks, Jordin Sparks’ father is actually Phillippi Sparks. It turns out that the football player was the father of the singer, whom you might remember from his time in the NFL. You can read more ESPNPhillippi was in the league almost a decade between 1992 and 2001. This is six years before Jordin made his debut. “American Idol,” You can keep count if you want! Phillippi opened up about his time playing with the New York Giants. He signed in 1992, and was there until 2000. New York Times In 1995, he talked about his change of attitude to become a better father for Jordin and her brother P.J. Sparks with his ex-wife Jodi Sparks. “I just want to take care of business, do what I have to do, and my happiness comes from my wife and kids,” He stated.

Jordin, who was born in Arizona, had football ties with New York. This led to her growing up in New Jersey. It also impacted her future career. “We lived in New Jersey, so I went to Broadway a lot and saw plays and I just loved seeing people being able to play a different character and be able to be themselves at the end of the night. So, I’ve always wanted to do it,” They told her BlackFilm.com 2012. “Sparkle.” Phillippi was then able to finish his final NFL season at the Dallas Cowboys.