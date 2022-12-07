Jordan Baker is leaving “All American”? Let’s See What We Can Tell You

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jordan Baker is leaving "All American"? Let's See What We Can Tell You

Now that Jordan’s time at GAU has come to an end, he’s forced to make a choice between two scholarship offers. Although Willmont College is doing a pretty good job of buttering him up, there’s also a chance Jordan could end up at Coastal California College, where he’d be reunited with his ex-Beverly Hills High classmates Asher Adams and JJ Parker.

Viewers are anxious to know his decision, however they’ll have to wait a while before getting the answers they’re looking for. The midseason finale will be broadcast on Nov. 28. All American The show will not return to the airwaves until 2023. When will the program return from hiatus then?

Latest News

Previous article2022 People’s Choice Awards. All the Must-See Pictures from the Portrait Studio

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact