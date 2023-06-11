Joran Van der Sloot Battles Mother of Natalee Houlay

Joran van der sloot could be planning a grand escape.

A convoy of black SUVs took the convict to an American courthouse on Friday, after which he appeared in front of a judge.

The suspect, 35 years old, who is suspected of killing Natalee Holladay almost two decades ago has been extradited by Peru from where he was serving time on charges of murdering a young woman as well as selling cocaine in prison.

Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, expressed her gratitude to the press on Friday as she entered the courtroom. She thanked them for the coverage they have provided and their support.

Kelly Krapf, Court TV’s Legal Correspondent was present in court on Friday and told that Beth stared her daughter’s suspected killer down.

Natalee was joined in court by some of her friends from that tragic trip to Aruba.

Krapf says, “I was seated next to Natalee’s closest friend.” We chatted for a while and she told me that she had been looking forward to this day for 18 years.

Van der Sloot was accused of attempting to extract $250,000 in exchange for Natalee’s mom’s information regarding the whereabouts of Natalee’s corpse.

The defendant pleaded innocent.

Van der Sloot has served 11 years of a 46 year sentence in one of South America’s toughest prisons.

It is a major concern that he will be held in Hoover City Jail, outside Birmingham, pending his trial.

Even in 2020, a prisoner managed to escape.

Lenny DePaul is a former U.S. Marshall. They’ll place him in a safe environment and monitor him closely.

Van der Sloot was never charged in the death of Natalee Holloway.