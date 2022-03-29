Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Thriller ‘The Good Neighbor’Screen Media Acquired

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Good NeighborDirector Stephan Rick (The Dark Side of the Moon), with plans for a day-and-date theatrical release in June.

Film written by Rick Partridge and Ross PartridgeRoom 104The remake of the German thriller “The Killer” is available at (). Unter Nachbarn, which marked Rick’s feature directorial debut. It watches as a nightmarish evening unfolds when neighbors David (Luke Kleintank) and Robert (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) hit a woman on her bike and flee. Robert does unimaginable things to keep the secret from his sister, who arrives looking for the truth.

Bruce Davison (X-Men) also stars in the thriller, which was produced by Dean Altit, Yulia Zayceva, Forma Pro Films and Altit Media Group. Its executive producers were Kimberly Hines (Rami Jaber), Jeff Kranzdorf Jeff Kranzdorf Ross Partridge, Max Pavlov and Igor Pronin. Qais Qandil was produced by Stephan Rick, Patrick Rizzotti, Jim Steele.

“Revisiting the material, I realized the underlying themes are more relevant than ever,”Rick said so about the remake. “The film is a modern tale about masculinity in crisis and the abyss we all look into, once the thin veil of civilization is ripped off.”

“The Good Neighbor is a gripping psychological thrill ride,”Screen Media was also mentioned in a statement. “The chemistry between stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank makes their ‘friend or foe’ dynamic especially memorable.”

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, also Recently acquired the psychological horror movie MonstrousChristina Ricci stars in the thriller The Immaculate RoomThe horror film, starring Emile Hirsch & Kate Bosworth The Cursed, starring Mena Suvari, from Willy’s Wonderland director Kevin Lewis; Gigi Gaston’s 9 Bullets, starring Lena Headey and Sam Worthington; and Philip Noyce’sFast CharlieThe movie stars Pierce Brosnan. The company released GoldThe film, which stars Zac Efron was released earlier in the month.

Seth Needle, EVP Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the deal The Good NeighborScreen Media has partnered with CAA to represent the filmmakers.