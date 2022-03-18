Jon M Cho Molds the ‘Play-Doh’ Animated Movie for Hasbro and eONe. Emily V Gordon to Write

Jon M Chu has created an animated film that is based on Jon M Chu’s original idea. “Play-Doh,” the wildly popular children’s play compound with an eye to direct, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Emily V. Gordon will write the script and executive produce.

“Play-Doh” is a world-leading arts & crafts toy brand sold in more than 80 countries.

“The team looks forward to bringing the audience a moldable, pliable, iconically scented story about the importance of imagination,” Chu and Gordon said in a statement.

Lance Johnson and Jane Lee will oversee development via Chu’s Electric Somewhere banner. Jillian Share and Chanel Vidal will manage eOne.

eOne’s upcoming production slate includes several franchise blockbusters that will be released by Paramount as part of a production deal with the studio, including “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”Starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, and an untitled adaptation of the popular role-playing game “Dungeons & Dragons”Starring Chris Pine & Michelle Rodriguez

Chu’s most recent directing credits include “In the Heights”And “Crazy Rich Asians.” Chu is represented by UTA, Artists First and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Gordon’s most recent credits include “The Big Sick,”She was nominated by the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and Writing and Co-creating, “Little America.” Gordon is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Deadline first reported on the news.