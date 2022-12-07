Jon Landau, producer of Avatar 2, gives a hopeful update on the Alita: Battle Angel Sequel

Avatar Thanks to The Way of Water’s Soon to be released in theatres Movie releases slotted for December are naturally trembling, as James Cameron’s return to Pandora could be the most anticipated film event of 2022, with at least three more sequels being planned.

However, producer Jon Landau isn’t just seeing blue in his future, because at the premiere for The Way of Water: AvatarHe gave an optimistic update about the future of the sequel. Alita: Battle Angel At the moment, However, we are still in the process of identifying Deadline Landau was on hand to answer questions about his future projects outside the film’s potential blockbuster. Avatar. Bringing a smile to his face, here’s what he had to say:

We’d love to do a sequel of Alita Battle Angel, a small film. Robert has been in touch. [Rodriguez] That is something I’m thinking about, so hopefully it comes to fruition. … I never put a time frame on anything, because you guys will hold it against me.

It’s hard not to get excited about an update such as this, especially when it’s been so long since we’ve heard anything about the Alita sequel. Rosa Salazar earlier in the year confirmed that Robert Rodriguez as well as James Cameron were still alive. “trying like hell” To make Alita: Fallen Angel You can still hope for the best.

What’s even more exciting is that Rodriguez is still talking about the film with Jon Landau, as the last we’d heard from the man, he was banking on Disney+’s Boba Fett: The Book of Boba Fett Help the cause . He continues to be busy with a variety of streaming projects, but he also wants to have a family. Alita: Battle Angel still on Robert Rodriguez’s radar is saying something.

One of these priorities is to: Spy Kids Netflix reboots the sequel Alita Director’s hit streaming video We Can Be Heroes. Rodriguez isn’t short of alternative worlds to discover. The crazy faith and devotion shown by those in charge of the first is yet another reminder. Alita Movies continue to be made, and fans are just as engaged as the creators.

Even when The Way of Water: Avatar Jon Landau is the talk’s dominator, and it is beautiful to listen to him pound the drums for those sequel dreams. It is important to Avatar 2 This is the start of a promising future that stretches into the possibilities Avatar 6 And 7One could only hope that James Cameron and he would share some of their clout in order to grant this battle angel wings.

Whether you’re hyping up Avatar Or Alita: Battle AngelThe Disney Bundle is your solution! You can still get the original Avatar Disney+ now has you covered. Meanwhile, Alita She has recently returned to streaming, so everyone with a Hulu account can celebrate her incredible, and likely continuing, journey.