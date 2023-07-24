Jon Kay has taken a rare break from BBC Breakfast after two weeks.

In a holiday photo he shared from France, Jon Kay looked utterly different from the usual attire he wears on air.

He took two weeks of leave to spend time with his family.

Jon Kay was dressed very differently from his regular BBC Breakfast host attire on holiday

Jon Kay's holiday attire was very different from that of his BBC Breakfast host uniform
He looked dapper in a brightly coloured outfit at the beach

The outfit he wore on the beach was bright and colourful.

The red sofa was waiting for him this morning. But first, he took a picture of sunny Corsica.

The photo shows him wearing a Hawaiian shirt with floral designs in shades of blue, yellow and green.

Jon grinned relaxedly at the camera as it was a sunny day.

The waves on the beach can faintly be seen in the background.

He captioned his Instagram photo “Saturday” and added a sticker to it.

The journalist was replaced by Beeb presenter Ben Thompson during his summer break.

Sally Nugent jokingly addressed his time away as they played a clip from Wimbledon that saw spectators being asked not to open champagne during part of a game.

She quipped, “I’m sure that was our Jon Kay on his vacation.”

Then behave yourself!

Sally Nugent was the star of the morning show when he returned after a long absence.

Fans flocked onto Twitter to praise her for colour-coordinating her dress with Jon’s.

The journalist took a two week break from his job to holiday with his family in Corsica

A journalist spent two weeks on vacation with his wife and children in Corsica.Credit: BBC

The viral video shows a whole department quitting at once, fed-up with the management.

