“Jolt” Watch Movie Online For Free | Kate Beckinsale Amazon Prime Video Original 2021

Tanya Wexler’s much-anticipated action-loaded, sci-fi dark comedy thriller film, “Jolt” is officially out. With some frantic, thrill-loaded pieces and miserable characters, the movie is rocking on the OTTs. So, if you are a fan of sci-fi movies, make sure to deep dive into the ultimate world of mystery and adventures with “Jolt.”

“Jolt” is one of the latest action comedy movies directed by Tanya Wexler. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Laverne Cox, Jai Courtney, Bobby Cannavale, and more, the movie is a comedy gem with some flavors of violence. The story follows the misadventures of Lindy, a woman living in New York. The plot focuses on a storm of unpredictable events; she has to face being cursed with a neurological disorder that triggers her to touch the heights of violation and anger. The life of the woman is turned down by a kind of bloody rage. As things have gone worse, the only prevention to Lindy’s rage was an electroshock vest invented by Dr. Muchin. Lindy spent days shocking herself with this vest to suppress her rage issues. The young woman was devastated with her life when Justin stepped into her life on a blind date. Justin turned out to be the one who ignited the hope of a shock-free life for Lindy. However, destiny has different plans, Justin was brutally murdered and the story suddenly shifts from a sweet love paradise to the ultimate journey of revenge.

“Jolt” is currently one of the trending movies that attracted a huge audience base. The film has received good reviews and some unexpected twists have made the plot super intense. So, if you want to watch “Jolt” online, check out all the details below.

Where To Watch “Jolt” Online?

On July 23, 2021, the much-awaited sci-fi thriller, “Jolt” made a booming entry to the OTT world. The movie is now officially available on Amazon Prime Videos and the Prime membership holders can stream it online or download it to enjoy it offline. So, if you don’t have a membership go grab it. Amazon Prime Videos offers mainly three plans – monthly, three months plan, and annual subscription option.

How To Watch “Jolt” Online For Free?

For the sci-fi film fans who don’t wanna spend their money on Amazon Prime membership, they can redeem the free trial option to enjoy the movie for free. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial option for its new members. However, make sure to cancel your membership on or before the expiry of your trial period, or else the streaming giant will deduct the membership renewal fee from your account.

Follow these steps to get your free Amazon Prime Videos account for one month –

Visit the Amazon Prime Video website or use the mobile application.

Sign up with your email or mobile number.

Click on the “Start my free trial,” button.

Enter your payment details and start enjoying unlimited movies, music, and series for one month for free.

