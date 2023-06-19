Johnny Rotten, Sex Pistols’ rocker, reveals shocking new career move

SEX Pistols’ rocker Johnny Rotten has pimped up a bike that bears his name.

The Anarchy in the UK singer, 67, has added a cartoon of himself to the £1,800 frame.

Sex Pistols’ rocker Johnny Rotten is branching out from punk to push bikes

Sex Pistols' rocker Johnny Rotten is branching out from punk to push bikes
The bright orange push bikes will set fans back £1,800

The bright orange push bikes will set fans back £1,800

US company Ionic created a Johnny Rotten hardtail mountain bike in the early 2000s — now it is back with the former punk rebel’s seal of approval.

A source said: “This time they wanted to see if Johnny would put his name to it professionally, and he said yes.

“Johnny’s version of his bike is orange and features a drawing he did of himself performing and is signed by him.”

However, £1,800 will get fans only the frame with the cartoon. A full build of the high-performance bike is anything up to £6,800.

Sex Pistols' John Lydon slams Holly & Phil before breaking down in tears
John Lydon reveals wife Nora has died aged 80 after battle with Alzheimer’s

It is a world away from the Pistols’ 1970s heyday when they had seven UK top ten hits including God Save The Queen and Pretty Vacant.

Johnny Lydon (real name John Lydon) will be taking his I Could Be Wrong I Could Be Right speaking tour across the UK in May and June.

The first time since his wife Nora passed away in April, aged 80 years old, he will be on the road.

Earlier this year, he made a bid to be Ireland’s Eurovision entry with a song called Hawaii, dedicated to Nora who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018.

The Anarchy in the UK singer, 67, has added a cartoon of himself to the £1,800 frame

The Anarchy in the UK singer, 67, has added a cartoon of himself to the £1,800 frame

