Johnny Depp’s Thoughts About The Idol

Lily Rose Depp is the ex-popstar Jocelyn, in HBO’s new sexually-charged show, The Idol. Is Johnny Depp happy with his daughter’s performance? Source: Getty Images

Although Lily has years of acting experience under her belt — with credits in The Dancer, Planetarium, The King, and more — This is her most important role to date. Fans were high on her because of being the child of perhaps one of Hollywood’s biggest actors.

The reviews for her show and performance have not been very positive. Twitter user: “I’m sure Johnny Depp won’t be watching his daughter Nadia Depps show. It would make me very uncomfortable.”

The other wrote: #THEIDOL Ironically, what is it bad to do? Euphoria At least it has a heart. This show is just The Weeknd being perverted to Johnny Depp’s daughter. “HBO, dial it down a little.” The Weeknd and Lily are being called out for their overly violent and explicit sex scene, which is nine-years older.

What do Johnny Depp and ‘The Idol’ think?

Johnny does not mind Lily playing such a graphic role. The Idol. The Persistence of the People DailyMail.com According to a source who is close to Johnny, “Johnny appreciates that Lily’s career has taken off and that she challenges herself to do roles that are interesting to her.

Sources said that the actor was happy to see the actress becoming her own individual in the business. He is very proud of her, and does not care about the drama and extra talk that comes with the role. “He believes she is doing something right because the role gets so much attention and is proud of his success.”

