Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit Against Amber Heard is Closed. Trial Date Nears

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the attention of the public, and this is especially true when there’s a messy divorce involved. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this all too well, as they’ve been battling in court for years, making headlines for their arguments and the Other celebrities may be involved . As the trial date nears, Depp has just suffered a setback in his lawsuit against Heard. So buckle up.

The legal battle between Amber Heard, Johnny Depp departed the U.K. Both actors are able to play in the stateside. The Pirates of the CaribbeanBased on an opinion piece she wrote in 2018, detailing her experience with domestic abuse, actor is suing former partner for defamation. It seems that this has resulted in His career setbacks . But Depp’s team recently hit a setback, as they sought a ruling that would bar Heard’s lawyers from claiming immunity. According to The Guardian Heard won the case. Let’s break down what this all means.

This latest information was provided by the court on Thursday. The actor’s team was aiming for a ruling that Amber Heard couldn’t invoke an anti-SLAPP law. This law protects people against nuisance lawsuits in matters of “public concern.” Depp’s team argued that it was a private conflict, but the aforementioned judge ultimately ruled differently.

Amber Heard’s team reportedly argued against this, specifically mentioning that Johnny Depp’s name was never mentioned in her controversial op-ed. They claimed the story was fake. “public matter”because it sought to shed light on domestic violence issues. That point seemed to have stuck, as the judge denied the request from Depp’s lawyers.

To clarify, this doesn’t mean that the two actors aren’t going to trial. Amber Heard wasn’t given immunity from the charges. Her team will be able argue the point above about domestic violence being a public problem. We will see how the defamation case turns out. As the trial nears, we might be able to get more information.

According to the current writing, Johnny Depp (amberheard) are set for the next stage of their legal fight on April 11. While there’s still the possibility of it being pushed back again, the two stars may be meeting for a formal trial soon. Consider this How many wild claims can you make? the former pair have made about each other, smart money says sparks are going to fly– especially once they each testify in court.

In the same report, it’s also mentioned that Amber Heard is filing a defamation counterclaim against Johnny Depp. Specifically this is related to comments that Depp’s lawyer has made about the Aquaman star. There’s clearly no end in sight for the ongoing legal saga, as the teams representing both Heard and Depp aren’t backing down.

According to a source close to Depp, the response to this latest shakeup was:

This is not a significant victory. It means that Mr. Depp could be held responsible for her legal fees if she wins – although this is not guaranteed. He has won numerous preliminary victories throughout this process, and his team is optimistic for the upcoming trial.

Amber Heard, despite petitions to the contrary can be seen next in Aquaman and The Lost KingdomMarch 17, 2023. Johnny Depp could have been fired by Fantastic beasts 3, but he’s got a new movie project in development. Check out the 2022 movie releases dates to help you plan your next movie experience.